Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 13 games with yet another impressive effort, and over that stretch Turner is slashing .357/.383/.929 with nine of his 21 homers and three of his 25 steals on the season. The 30-year-old has now posted his third straight 20-25 season, and he has yet to be caught stealing in 2023 -- in fact, he's nabbed 30 straight bags dating back to last September. Turner's career 85.9 percent success rate on the basepaths is the second-highest of all time among players with more than 200 attempts, behind only Carlos Beltran's 86.4 percent mark.