Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a steal and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Turner led off the game with a solo home run, his first of the season. He added a single in the third and proceed to steal second before coming around to score on a Nick Castellanos RBI single. In the fourth, the shortstop extended Philadelphia's lead to 5-2 with an RBI double. Through 19 games, Turner has six extra-base hits, six RBI and four steals.
More News
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Returns to leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Solid start to 2023•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Homers again in loss to Japan•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Grand slam helps USA top Venezuela•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Expected to bat leadoff•