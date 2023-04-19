Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a steal and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Turner led off the game with a solo home run, his first of the season. He added a single in the third and proceed to steal second before coming around to score on a Nick Castellanos RBI single. In the fourth, the shortstop extended Philadelphia's lead to 5-2 with an RBI double. Through 19 games, Turner has six extra-base hits, six RBI and four steals.