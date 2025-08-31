Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Turner was a thorn in Atlanta's side all night, capping his performance with a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning. It was the shortstop's 10th multi-hit effort in 28 August games, leaving him just four hits behind Bo Bichette's league-leading 172 for the year. Turner is slashing .300/.353/.452 with 14 homers, 64 RBI and 92 runs scored across 560 plate appearances and is tied for fifth in the majors with 34 stolen bases after swiping two Saturday.