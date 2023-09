Turner went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 9-7 victory versus the Padres.

Turner put the Phillies ahead 6-1 with his two-run shot in the second inning. He had already singled at that point, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. Turner has nine multi-hit efforts during the streak and is slashing .358/.380/.881 with 10 homers, 23 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases over the impressive stretch.