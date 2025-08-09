Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 9-1 win over Texas.

Turner established a season high in RBI, and he belted his 12th long ball of the season. The star shortstop has tallied multiple RBI on just two occasions since the start of July, and he's been rather quiet at the dish recently by his lofty standards. Across his last 30 outings, Turner is slashing .262/.331/.381 with 11 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and six steals covering 139 plate appearances.