Turner went 5-for-6 with a triple, two stolen bases, three runs scored and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Mariners.

Turner extended his hit streak to 10 games with another multi-hit effort -- he's gone an incredible 24-for-46 (.522) with five extra-base hits and 12 runs scored in that span. The 32-year-old Turner's boosted his slash line to .303/.357/.451 with 13 homers, 87 runs scored, 59 RBI and 31 stolen bases across 568 plate appearances this year.