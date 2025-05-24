Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Turner took the fourth pitch of the game 426 feet to center field off Jacob Lopez. Turner also added an RBI single that ended up being a vital insurance run in the ninth inning. He's logged multiple hits in four of the last five games while swiping a bag in three straight contests. The shortstop is up to a .310/.364/.433 slash line with four homers, 20 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 steals, nine doubles and two triples across 49 games this season.