Phillies' Trea Turner: Fuels big day for offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner went 2-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.
The shortstop produced his fourth straight multi-hit performance, and racked up multiple extra-base hits for the first time since June 27. Turner has reached base safely in all eight contests since the All-Star break, batting .382 (13-for-34) from atop the Phillies' order with three doubles, a triple, a stolen base, four RBI and nine runs.
