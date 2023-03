Turner hit a grand slam to help Team USA to an 11-9 win Saturday over Team Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

With Team USA trailing 9-7, Turner crushed a Silvino Bracho offering over the left-field fence to give USA the lead and ultimately the victory. The star shortstop has his second homer of the tournament, and he's slashing .286/.375/.714 in the WBC thus far. Turner and Team USA will take on Cuba on Sunday in the semifinals.