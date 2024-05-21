Turner (hamstring) hit on the field and ran at 80 percent effort level Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner has ramped up his workouts over the last week and has not reported any soreness in his left hamstring. The Phillies have been encouraged by Turner's progress, but they insist he won't be rushed and have not offered an amendment of the shortstop's initial six-week timetable. However, Friday will be just the three-week mark of the injury, so it sure seems as though Turner is ahead of schedule.