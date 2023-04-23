Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.
Turner opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the first, marking his second long ball of the season. Through 23 games, he has eight extra-base hits, seven RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases.
