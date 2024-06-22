Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Turner hit a two-run home run off Jordan Montgomery in the third inning then added an RBI single with the bases loaded in the seventh. Turner has gone 5-for-14 since returning from the injured list with a hamstring injury, and the homer was his first since April 17. He has been excellent when healthy this season, slashing .344/.389/.470 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 29 runs scored and 10 steals over 162 plate appearances.