Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 victory versus Colorado.

Turner led off the game with a single and scored the first run on a double steal and subsequent throwing error. The star shortstop added a 424-foot solo blast -- the first of back-to-back jacks with Bryce Harper -- in the third inning. The long ball was Turner's first in his past 13 games, but he's been effective at the plate of late. Over his past three contests, Turner has gone 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and Wednesday's home run).