Turner went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop didn't just go yard twice against the team he made his big-league debut with in 2015, Turner went yard twice in the same inning against the same pitcher, bookending the Phillies' eight-run eruption in the eighth inning with blasts to left field off Cory Abbott. Turner's bat has come alive in August, and over the last 14 games he's slashing .370/.414/.704 with six doubles, four homers, one steal, nine runs and 12 RBI.