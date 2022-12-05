Turner agreed Monday with the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million contract, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Turner, who began his big-league career with the Nationals in 2015 before spending the past season and a half with the Dodgers, will return to the National League East after slashing .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases in 2022. Heading into his age-30 season, Turner should maintain enough to range to spend at least a few more years as an everyday shortstop. He'll likely hit either first or second in Philadelphia's lineup, providing a significant boost near the top of the order for last season's World Series runners-up.