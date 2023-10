Turner went 2-for-3 with one walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Turner entered the contest with 30 stolen bases across 155 games in the regular season and Tuesday marked his sixth multi-steal game of the year. He has now gone a perfect eight-for-eight on the basepaths for his career in the postseason, working to a cumulative .245/.289/.346 slash line with 23 runs and eight RBI in the process.