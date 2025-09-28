The Phillies reinstated Turner (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Turner has been sidelined since Sept. 8 due to a strained right hamstring, but he'll rejoin the active roster for Philadelphia's regular-season finale. The Phillies are already locked in as the National League's No. 2 seed, so there aren't any stakes for Sunday's game against Minnesota. However, the contest presents an opportunity for Turner to shake off some rust before the NLDS. Max Lazar was optioned to the Phillies' rookie-level affiliate in a corresponding move.