Phillies' Trea Turner: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Red Sox.
Turner has been in a season-long slump and is slashing only .182/.178/.227 with a 0:10 BB:K so far in May. He'll get a day to recharge the batteries while Edmundo Sosa grabs a start at shortstop.
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