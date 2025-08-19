Turner went 4-for-6 with a homer, a double, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-7 win versus the Mariners.

The 32-year-old shortstop collected his 1,500th career hit with a three-run blast off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert in the second. This performance marks the second time Turner has plated four or more runs this season, with the first coming June 27 against Atlanta. The three-time All-Star has been on fire in August, hitting .333 (24-for-72) with two homers, three steals, 11 runs scored and 13 RBI across 16 contests.