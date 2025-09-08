Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Turner was placed on the injured list Monday after the shortstop was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain following an MRI, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though the injury Turner sustained in Sunday's loss to the Marlins appears likely to keep him out for longer than the minimum 10 days, Thomson noted that the hamstring issue is less severe than the Grade 2 strain that the three-time All-Star suffered a season ago, and the Phillies are hoping that he'll be ready to return before the start of the postseason. Edmundo Sosa is expected to serve as the primary replacement at shortstop while Turner is on the shelf; Sosa will occupy the position and will bat eighth in Monday's series opener with the Mets.