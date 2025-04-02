Turner (back) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Rockies.
It's Turner's first start since Opening Day, as he's been battling lower-back spasms. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the Phillies' last game Monday and is back in the lineup for the second game of the series Wednesday.
