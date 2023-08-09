Turner went 3-for-7 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Nationals.

Facing his former club, Turner collected two-baggers in each end of the twin bill, extending his extra-base hit streak to four games. The shortstop has been mired in nearly a season-long slump to kick off the 11-year, $300 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in the offseason, but despite a career-worst .677 OPS he still has 11 homers, 22 steals (without a caught stealing), 40 RBI and 63 runs through 112 games. A big finish to 2023 would likely be enough to re-establish him as a first-round pick at 2024 draft tables.