Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a 4-3 victory versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

Turner broke a 3-3 tie with his solo blast to left-center field in the ninth inning, and that run held up as the decisive margin of victory for the Phillies. It was a much-needed big hit for the veteran shortstop, as he entered played Wednesday with just one extra-base knock and one RBI through 33 plate appearances. Turner is off to a somewhat slow start to the campaign, but he has been impactful on the bases with four steals, and he holds a solid .395 OBP so far.