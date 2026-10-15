Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that he plans to have Turner open next season at shortstop, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Turner had a bounce-back season defensively in 2025, but he regressed in 2026 with a minus-10 Outs Above Average, per Statcast, which was the worst mark of his career. The Phillies don't plan to have Turner change positions, but Dombrowski noted Thursday that he told the player personally he'd have to play better defensively in order to remain at shortstop. Turner had a down year offensively, as well, slashing .242/.297/.378 in 157 regular-season contests.