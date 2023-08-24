Turner went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Giants.

Turner went back-to-back with Kyle Schwarber against Alex Cobb in the sixth inning, cutting the Phillies' deficit to 4-2. Turner's now hit safely in five straight games with three long balls in that span. Over his last 18 contests, the 30-year-old Turner's gone 25-for-73 (.342) with a 1.015 OPS, boosting his slash line to .250/.303/.405 on the season with 15 homers, 72 runs scored, 49 RBI and 22 stolen bases across 558 plate appearances.