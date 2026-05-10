Turner went 4-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Turner swiped his first bag since April 21 and logged his second four-hit effort of 2026. The veteran shortstop has been a bit underwhelming so far, as his .655 OPS for the year is on pace to easily be a career worst. Turner should still see plenty of run-scoring chances as Philadelphia's primary leadoff man, and he's batting .244 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 24 runs scored and four stolen bases across 164 at-bats.