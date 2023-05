Turner went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Turner's 11-game hitting streak came to an end, but he still managed to be productive. The steal was his first since April 19 versus the White Sox, which was also the last time he scored multiple runs in the same game. The shortstop is slashing .256/.307/.402 with four home runs, 10 RBI, five steals and 24 runs scored through 39 contests.