Turner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

After singling to left field in the seventh inning, Turner swiped his first bag of the year in close fashion -- the throw from Kyle Higashioka beat him, but his slide jostled the ball out of Anthony Volpe's glove. Turner has had a blistering start to the season at the plate, batting .391 (9-for-23) through five games with a double and two triples, and after stealing 27 bases on 30 attempts in 2022, MLB's rule changes to boost the running game could allow the 29-year-old shortstop to challenge his career high of 46 steals, set back in 2017 with the Nationals.