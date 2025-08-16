Turner went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Turner singled twice off MacKenzie Gore and swiped second both times. He's now hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, collecting five extra-base hits, seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. For the year, the shortstop leads the National League with 142 hits while slashing .286/.341/.427 with 12 homers, 52 RBI, 78 runs scored and 28 steals across 542 plate appearances.