Phillies' Trea Turner: Swipes two bags in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.
Turner singled twice off MacKenzie Gore and swiped second both times. He's now hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, collecting five extra-base hits, seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. For the year, the shortstop leads the National League with 142 hits while slashing .286/.341/.427 with 12 homers, 52 RBI, 78 runs scored and 28 steals across 542 plate appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Fills box score in rout•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Tallies three hits in loss•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Fuels big day for offense•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Reaches 25 steals in win•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Continues collecting hits•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Massive performance in rout•