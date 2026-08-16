Phillies' Trea Turner: Taking seat due to bruised knee/ankle

Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins while he contends with a bruised right knee and ankle, MLB.com reports.

Turner will miss out on at least one start after he was forced out of Saturday's 9-1 win in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off himself earlier in the contest. Edmundo Sosa will draw the start at shortstop in place of Turner, who said after Saturday's contest that his injury was worse than it looked and expects to be fine moving forward. Fantasy managers will still want to keep close tabs on Turner's status ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Marlins.