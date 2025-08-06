Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk and one RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

Turner was the lone bright spot for the Phillies, falling a home run short of the cycle in his final at-bat. It was a much-needed effort from the shortstop, who entered Wednesday mired in a 4-for-38 slump over his previous 10 games. On the season, he's slashing .284/.339/.425 with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, 73 runs scored and 25 steals across 464 plate appearances.