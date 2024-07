Turner went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Dodgers.

Turner's grand slam off Bobby Miller put the Phillies ahead 8-0 in the fourth inning. It's the fifth homer in eight games for Turner, who's now batting .341 (28-for-82) with 17 RBI in 19 games since returning from the injured list on June 17. He's slashing .342/.387/.516 through 235 plate appearances this season with eight homers, 27 RBI, 44 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.