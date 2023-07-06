Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Rays.

Turner reached base on a single in his second trip to the plate but was quickly thrown out at second on a double-play ball in the following at-bat. However, he came right back in the top of the fifth and launched a hanging slider from Yonny Chirinos directly into the right side of foul pole in left field to open the frame, tying the game at 4-4. It was only Turner's second home run since June 5 and it marked his first RBI so far this month. He's now recorded multiple hits in three of his last six games.