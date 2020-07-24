site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Trevor Kelley: Contract selected by Phillies
RotoWire Staff
Jul 24, 2020
Kelley was added to the Phillies' Opening Day roster Thursday.
Kelley had been designated for assignment back in January but had his contract selected Thursday. He's unlikely to get anywhere near high-leverage work this season, as he's thrown just 8.1 career big-league innings and owns an 8.64 ERA in that small sample.
