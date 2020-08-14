Kelly cleared waivers and was outright to the Phillies' alternate training site Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment Tuesday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Kelley gave up four runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings this season.
