Phillies' Trevor Plouffe: Inks minor-league deal

Plouffe signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Plouffe received his release from the Rangers on April 10 and will look for a fresh start in Philadelphia. He figures to join Triple-A Lehigh, where he'll provide organizational depth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories