The Phillies signed Davidson to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Davidson began the 2025 season with the Lotte Giants in Korea and finished it at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization, where he held a 4.68 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 25 innings covering six starts. The lefty has a career 5.76 ERA across 56 appearances (17 starts) at the major-league level. Davidson will likely begin the 2026 campaign in the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.