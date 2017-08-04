Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Kelly had been squeezed out of regular playing time back in mid-July, and now that an extra catcher was needed on the active roster with Andrew Knapp (hand) sidelined temporarily, Kelly wound up being the odd man out. The utility man hasn't performed well at the plate this season, but he'll likely be back in the big leagues once rosters expand in September at the latest.