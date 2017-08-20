Play

Kelly hit a pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's win over the Giants.

You never know what you'll see on any given night in baseball -- Kelly had just two homers in 91 career major-league games coming into Saturday and 45 homers in nine seasons in the minors. Kelly, 29, has not started a game for the Phillies since his most recent promotion on Aug. 11.

