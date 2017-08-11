Play

Kelly has been promoted to the big-league roster, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Kelly returns to the big leagues after being shipped to Lehigh Valley on Aug. 4, making it a short stint in the minors. It was expected for Kelly to return to the Phillies when the rosters expanded in September, so the call up now doesn't come as a huge surprise. In 48 games with the Phillies, Kelly is hitting .186 with one home run and 10 runs batted in.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast