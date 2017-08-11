Kelly has been promoted to the big-league roster, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Kelly returns to the big leagues after being shipped to Lehigh Valley on Aug. 4, making it a short stint in the minors. It was expected for Kelly to return to the Phillies when the rosters expanded in September, so the call up now doesn't come as a huge surprise. In 48 games with the Phillies, Kelly is hitting .186 with one home run and 10 runs batted in.