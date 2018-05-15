Phillies' Victor Arano: Allows run in rehab appearance
Arano (shoulder) allowed a run on two hits in a rehab inning for Double-A Reading on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Arano had only allowed one run in 12 major-league innings before landing on the disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain in late April. Whether or not he'll need another rehab appearance or two before returning to big-league action is not yet clear.
