Arano (shoulder) allowed a run on two hits in a rehab inning for Double-A Reading on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arano had only allowed one run in 12 major-league innings before landing on the disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain in late April. Whether or not he'll need another rehab appearance or two before returning to big-league action is not yet clear.

