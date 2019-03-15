Arano has allowed 11 runs in just three innings of work so far this spring, walking four while striking out just one and allowing three home runs.

The Phillies' bullpen got a lot deeper over the offseason with the additions of David Robertson, Juan Nicasio, Jose Alvarez and James Pazos. Arano's spot hadn't seemed to be in much doubt after he posted a 2.73 ERA last season, but his spring struggles could put his job at risk. He still has options remaining, so if he doesn't sort things out soon he may wind up opening the season at the Triple-A level.