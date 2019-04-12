Arano was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Arano was sent to the minors to begin the season after allowing 20 runs in four spring innings. He had a quite strong 2.73 ERA in 59.1 major-league innings last season, however, and threw four scoreless innings with a 7:1 K:BB for Lehigh Valley to start this campaign, so the Phillies will hope that his spring struggles were nothing more than a random, brief blip. Edubray Ramos was optioned in a corresponding move.

