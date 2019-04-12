Phillies' Victor Arano: Called up by Phillies
Arano was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Arano was sent to the minors to begin the season after allowing 20 runs in four spring innings. He had a quite strong 2.73 ERA in 59.1 major-league innings last season, however, and threw four scoreless innings with a 7:1 K:BB for Lehigh Valley to start this campaign, so the Phillies will hope that his spring struggles were nothing more than a random, brief blip. Edubray Ramos was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Spring struggles continue•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Awful start to spring•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Battling elbow soreness•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Throws sixth straight scoreless outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...