The Phillies designated Arano for assignment Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Arano's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for infielder C.J. Chatham, whom the Phillies acquired from the Red Sox in a corresponding transaction. After he posted a 2.73 ERA while striking out 60 over 59.1 innings in his age-23 season in 2018, Arano looked like he might be a long-term piece in the Philadelphia bullpen, but the right-hander has struggled with elbow and shoulder injuries over the last two seasons. If he can show improved velocity and command at spring training, Arano could still have an outside shot at making the Phillies' Opening Day roster.
