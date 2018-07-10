Arano had an eventful day Monday, earning a loss in the first half of the doubleheader against the Mets and a save in the second half.

Combined, Arano faced just two batters. In the afternoon game, he was called on the the bottom of the 10th inning in a tie game and promptly gave up a walkoff homer to the first batter he faced (Wilmer Flores). He was brought back in to avenge himself in the bottom of the ninth in the night game, with two outs and the tying run at first base. He got the job done that time, striking out Devin Mesoraco to earn his third save of the season. Arano has earned the Phillies' last three saves, but it's tough to call him a true closer. Manager Gabe Kapler prefers to organize his bullpen by leverage rather than by traditional roles, and in each of those save situations, Seranthony Dominguez was either seemingly unavailable or had pitched in a high-leverage situation earlier in the day. Still, Arano has become one of Kapler's most trusted relievers and will certainly find himself in a fair share of save situations going forward.