Arano has retired all 16 batters he's faced so far this season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Through his first five appearances, Arano has a 50 percent strikeout rate and a zero percent walk rate. Exactly half of his pitches have been fastballs while the other half have all been sliders, and batters haven't been able to do anything with either pitch. Despite his early dominance, Arano is being used in a lower-leverage role than every Phillies' pitcher except for mop-up man Jake Thompson. If he keeps being unhittable, he'll likely climb his way up to a larger role, but he'd have to pass six other relievers in order to reach the top of the closer depth chart. He certainly looks like someone who could get save chances at some point in his career, but those opportunities are unlikely to come this season.