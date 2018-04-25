Phillies' Victor Arano: Finally allows run
Arano tossed two thirds of an inning Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two batters.
The run was the first Arano has allowed this season, so his ERA still stands at a minuscule 0.82. Combined with a stellar performance in a brief sample last season, he now has a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 big-league innings, and his 1.73 FIP suggests that he's largely deserved that ERA. It's still obviously quite a small sample, but it's certainly a promising start to his career. With Pat Neshek (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list, someone in the Phillies' bullpen is likely to be on the way out, but at this point it would be very surprising if that someone were Arano.
More News
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Excelling in low-leverage role•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Will join big-league roster•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Likely sidelined another month•
-
Phillies' Victor Arano: Rehabbing in Florida•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...