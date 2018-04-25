Arano tossed two thirds of an inning Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two batters.

The run was the first Arano has allowed this season, so his ERA still stands at a minuscule 0.82. Combined with a stellar performance in a brief sample last season, he now has a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 big-league innings, and his 1.73 FIP suggests that he's largely deserved that ERA. It's still obviously quite a small sample, but it's certainly a promising start to his career. With Pat Neshek (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list, someone in the Phillies' bullpen is likely to be on the way out, but at this point it would be very surprising if that someone were Arano.