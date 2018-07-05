Phillies' Victor Arano: Grabs first career save
Arano earned his first career save by tossing a pair of scoreless innings Wednesday against the Orioles, walking one batter and striking out three.
Arano entered the top of the eighth was a three-run lead and got the job done easily, allowing just a single baserunner over the final two innings. He's posted strong numbers for the Phillies this season, throwing 31 innings with a 2.32 ERA and a 9.58 K/9. He could find himself in high-leverage situations more frequently going forward, though Seranthony Dominguez remains firmly atop the pecking order in the Philadelphia bullpen.
