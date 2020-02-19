Arano (elbow) played catch from about 100 feet during a workout over the weekend, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After requiring season-ending elbow surgery last May, Arano enters spring training behind the majority of the Phillies' other relief candidates. Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the right-hander estimated that he would be able to advance to mound work by late February or early March, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by the time Opening Day arrives. Whenever he's deemed healthy again, Arano could be a late-inning factor for the Phillies after posting a 2.65 ERA and 26.3 strikeout percentage through his first three years in the majors.