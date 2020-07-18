Arano (shoulder) was optioned to the Phillies' alternate camp site Saturday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Arano missed much of last season due to elbow surgery, though it was shoulder soreness that held him back in summer camp. Saturday's transaction lines up with previous reports that the righty was behind schedule, though when exactly he'll be ready for game action remains to be seen.
